RÜFÜS DU SOL Team up with CRSSD Festival for Bushfire Relief Fundraiser

RÜFÜS DU SOL have teamed up with CRSSD Festival to raise money for bushfire relief.





The initiative is meant to raise money for the RSPCA of New South Wales, as the crisis continues and the organization “work tirelessly to provide relief and recovery assistance to animals and owners in fire-affected communities.”

For those who donate, there are some massive prizes up for grabs:

Pair of CRSSD Festival Tickets (20 winners)

CRSSD X RÜFÜS DU SOL Merch packs (20 winners)

Meet & Greet with the Band at CRSSD (1 winner)

Every $10 donation earns you a ticket in the raffle for prizes, with no limit. A donation of $10 = 1 ticket, $20 = 2 tickets, and so on. Winners will be announced February 28th. Learn more and donate here.

The festival goes down March 7th & 8th at San Diego’s Waterfront Park.

In addition, the band has announced their North American tour. See full list of dates here.

CRSSD X RÜFÜS DU SOL Bushfire Relief Fundraiser

Photo via Rukes.com