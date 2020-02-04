RÜFÜS DU SOL have teamed up with CRSSD Festival to raise money for bushfire relief.
The initiative is meant to raise money for the RSPCA of New South Wales, as the crisis continues and the organization “work tirelessly to provide relief and recovery assistance to animals and owners in fire-affected communities.”
For those who donate, there are some massive prizes up for grabs:
- Pair of CRSSD Festival Tickets (20 winners)
- CRSSD X RÜFÜS DU SOL Merch packs (20 winners)
- Meet & Greet with the Band at CRSSD (1 winner)
Every $10 donation earns you a ticket in the raffle for prizes, with no limit. A donation of $10 = 1 ticket, $20 = 2 tickets, and so on. Winners will be announced February 28th. Learn more and donate here.
The festival goes down March 7th & 8th at San Diego’s Waterfront Park.
In addition, the band has announced their North American tour. See full list of dates here.
As Australia's bushfire crisis continues, the RSPCA New South Wales continues to work tirelessly to provide relief and recovery assistance to animals and owners in fire-affected communities. RSPCA NSW's work in these fire-affected areas and communities includes assistance at emergency evacuation points, veterinary care and support for impacted wildlife, companion animals and livestock, inspector welfare checks on livestock, as well as the distribution of pet food, medication and supplies
