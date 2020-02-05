One thing we can bet on with Diplo is that he’s always sitting on hot collabs…





In the video below, Diplo catches up with Complex News, dishing on the Grammy Awards, his wild Vegas nights, faking it on Instagram, Shaq‘s DJ career, Popeye‘s chicken sandwiches (and why he doesn’t actually eat them) and much more.

As it turns out, much of Diplo is an illusion — except for his music. He reveals unreleased music with Juice WRLD (at least a couple of tracks), and he’s even worked with the notorious 6ix9ine. No word on if these collaborations will ever see the light of day, however.

When XXXTentacion and Lil Peep passed, and 6ix9ine went away, he admits, “I kinda lost my real energy to work on records — hip hop.”

Watch here and get to know the real Diplo.

Complex News: Diplo Flexes Unreleased 6ix9ine and Juice WRLD

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group