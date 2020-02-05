Tiësto‘s masterpiece “Adagio For Strings” celebrates its 16th birthday.





Technically, the single released on January 31, 2005 — and chills still rush down our spines every time we hear it. The speed, the energy, the momentum this single harnessed was truly unmatched for its time.

“Adagio for Strings” in its original form was an orchestral work by Samuel Barber, argued to be his very best. The immaculate composition released in 1936, and went on to be remixed by Ferry Corsten in 1999 and Tiësto in 2005.

The song hit No. 4 on US Billboard Hot Dance Singles Sales and charted in several other countries. Years later, “Adagio for Strings” continues to make its lasting impression on the scene.

Tiësto’s rave-worthy version is still considered one of the greatest dance cuts of all time. Listen again right here!

Tiësto – Adagio For Strings (Live)

