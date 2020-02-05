Pro Athlete Speaks Out After Being Caught with Hundreds of Thousands In Drugs At EDM Festival

Last year, Dutch sprinter, 21-year-old Roelf Bouwmeester was arrested for drug trafficking after he was caught selling hundreds of thousands worth of drugs with another Dutch man at Sziget Music Festival in Budapest.





Now, as the case moves on, he has expressed regret for his actions, claiming he “only sold the drugs because he wanted to help his childhood friend,” the other man arrested. According to reports last year, “The police searched the tent and found a kilogram of ecstasy, around 450 bottles of narcotics and 128 grams of cannabis: the drugs in the tent are estimated to be worth around 15,000 euros.

“In a subsequent search of the suspects’ vehicles, an additional 17 kilos of narcotics were found, believed to have a street value of around 300,000 euros.”

The country of Hungary has a very strict anti-drug policy and the two men could face years in prison for their actions.

In his statement to the authorities, Bouwmeester said that he was “naive and stupid” and that he wanted to help his friend with “his plan,” according to the newspaper. He said that he was looking for “adventure” to escape the daily demands of life as a professional athlete.

The case is still ongoing.

via NL Times