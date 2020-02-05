Justin Bieber just became the first artist to reach 50 million subscribers on YouTube.





Not only is this a huge milestone for the pop star, but for the platform as well. YouTube hosts Bieber’s official music videos, which have racked up billions of plays over the years — so you could say the relationship is mutually beneficial.

In addition, the premiere episode of Bieber’s documentary series ‘Seasons‘ has reached an astounding 32 millions views in its first week. It has been viewed across 97 different countries.

Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun actually found the young talent on YouTube back in 2007. From discovery to artistry, this journey has truly come full circle.

Justin Bieber’s “Billion Views Club” Music Videos

1. “Justin Bieber – Sorry” – 3.2 billion views

2. “Justin Bieber – Baby ft. Ludacris” – 2.2 billion views

3. “Justin Bieber – What Do You Mean?” – 2 billion views

4. “Justin Bieber – Love Yourself” – 1.5 billion views

5. “DJ Khaled – I’m The One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne” – 1.4 billion views

6. “Skrillex and Diplo – ‘Where Are Ü Now’ with Justin Bieber” – 1.1 billion views

