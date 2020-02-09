Ultra Music Festival is doing its part in pollution prevention and nature preservation this year, as the festival’s own Mission: Home initiative gains steam.





New this year, attendees will learn about the sensitive wildlife and ecosystems at Biscayne Bay and what can be done to help them. Plus, fans will be able to collect recyclable items for prizes in the Eco Village. Returning this year, leave no trace, free pocket ashtrays, wildlife and environmental education, and noise mitigation.

Ultra writes: “In an effort to prevent pollution and preserve the natural elements of our home, we are excited to undertake these initiatives. Your mission has only just commenced, stay tuned for much more information on how you can be part of #MissionHome this March!”

Clean Vibes will also be making its rounds at Ultra Miami 2020 to keep the grounds in tip-top shape.

If you’re interested in volunteering, register to help out here.

Ultra Music Festival – Mission: Home

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra