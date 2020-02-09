Green Day has taken their stand against trap music with a controversial new billboard.





In promotion of the band’s new album Father of All… the promo below reads: “No features. No Swedish songwriters. No trap beats. 100% pure uncut rock.”

Green Day’s message is heard loud and clear. In a world where The Chainsmokers team up with Blink-182 and Kayzo brings out Sum 41 — they’re remaining true to their roots. At what cost, we’re unsure, as we may have never known about this album without such promo in place.

This promotional billboard for the new @GreenDay album is causing quite a stir on social media: “No features. No Swedish Songwriters. No Trap Beats. 100% Pure Uncut Rock.” pic.twitter.com/UHpev3ePgX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 8, 2020

In a previous post, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong wrote: “Rock has lost its balls. We’re gonna teabag all these mother fuckers. The baddest rock band on the planet that gives a shit.”

Green Day’s new album, which we’ve included here, boasts no collaborations and no frills. As they mentioned, just “100% pure uncut rock.” Check it out!

Green Day – Father of All…

Photo via Green Day