Rising rapper Pop Smoke, 20, has reportedly been shot dead in a Hollywood Hills home early this morning. Officers responded to a call of a home invasion shortly before 5am and found the rapper, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.





Approximately two to six individuals are suspected in the home invasion and murder and have not been found, said LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie.

Writes LA Times, “The Hollywood Hills home is owned by Teddi Mellencamp of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, according to property records. Mellencamp wrote on Instagram that she was informed about the shooting early Wednesday by a third-party leasing and management company that oversees the rental property.

“Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life,” she wrote.

Pop Smoke was signed to Republic Records through Victor Victor Worldwide, according to the label.

“We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke,” said a Republic Records spokesperson. “Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together.”

Read more via LA Times here.