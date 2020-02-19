There’s a difference between when smaller producers and bigger producers on Twitter ask for or tease collaborations. For the former, it’s usually a “shoot your shot” scenario; for the latter, when something like that comes up on social media, it’s usually already a done deal.





Last night, Adventure Club asked if it’s time to make a song with Seven Lions, so you know that’s already happening, and it’s going to be absolutely beautiful.

Hello, is it time to make a song together @SevenLionsMusic 😌 — Adventure Club (@AdventureDub) February 19, 2020

Adventure Club are one of the most well-known pioneers in the melodic dubstep realm, while Seven Lions came a little later and has made just as big a name for himself over the years, also dabbling in a little folk and psytrance from time to time. A collaboration between the two of them would be something truly incredible to behold, as it’s been years and they still haven’t gotten in the studio together.

Stay tuned for more info on this collab.

Photo via Rukes.com