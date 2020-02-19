It’s taken over four years, but Calvin Harris has finally sold one of his Hollywood Hills mansions and it went for over $7 million.





Just above the Sunset Strip, the lot contains a 4,100 sq. ft. main house, a two-story detached guesthouse, and a pool/spa area. Of course, it’s all walled and gated for privacy and security, as well.

According to Variety, the property was purchased by tech entrepreneur Stephen Garden for the same price Harris paid for it back in 2013. Since then, it has served “as a high-priced rental income property” Harris himself hasn’t lived there in over five years.

Variety continues, “The property also offers off-street parking for 10+ vehicles, a trellis-covered lounge area encircled by a bamboo garden, and an infinity-edged swimming pool. This is also a full-fledged ‘smart home,’ meaning it incorporates swanky home automation — the lights, cameras and electronic gates can all be operated remotely, from the touch of a smartphone.”

This isn’t the only home Harris has had up for sale in LA, either. He listed another home with a recording studio for $5.75 million in early 2019, as well as other properties in Beverly Hills and Bel Air.

Photo via Rukes.com