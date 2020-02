Yesterday, Fisher, real name Paul Nicholas Fisher, celebrated marriage to his now wife, Chloe Chapman.





The two celebrated with an intimate wedding with close friends and family in Bali as they tied the knot.

In traditional Fisher fashion, the party after looked like an absolute blast, with the man himself showboating and letting his wild and crazy personality offer up a lifetime of memories.

See highlights from the night below, and congratulations to the newly wedded couple!



Photo via Rukes.com