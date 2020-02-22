It’s been just under five years since Zedd released his incredible sophomore album, True Colors, starting with the hit single, “I Want You To Know” featuring Selena Gomez. Today, the single celebrates its fifth birthday.





Happy birthday I Want You To Know ✌🏼✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/yZKMcs5mE7 — Zedd (@Zedd) February 22, 2020

The rollout for Zedd’s True Colors can never be understated — it was one of the finest album rollouts of the past decade. For each single, 50 fans found tickets via a scavenger hunt in various cities across the country where they were shuttled to remote locations, color-coded for each single, where they were shown a private preview with unique food and drink and intimate one-on-ones with Zedd himself.

At the end of it all, True Colors was finally released, one of the finest albums of the year, pop or otherwise.

Zedd has said there’s a new album coming in 2020, and we can only hope it’s not just a collection of his pop singles over the past 4 years, but something completely new and fresh. Until then, you can listen to “I Want You To Know” again below.

Photo via Rukes.com