NGHTMRE Drops New Hip Hop Collab With Tory Lanez, And We Already Can’t Wait For The VIP

NGHTMRE is back with another hip hop collaboration, this time teaming up with Tory Lanez on “Wrist.”





The producer has previously worked with A$AP FERG on “REDLIGHT” and Gunna on “CASH COW,” each spawning their own wild VIP more suited for the bassheads. On “Wrist,” Lanez’ autotuned vocals croon atop a sultry trap beat with complex drums and a catchy melody.

As with his past hip hop productions, the rapper is definitely more of the focal point — and we already can’t wait for the VIP of this one.

Check out the music video for “Wrist” via Ultra Music below.

NGHTMRE – Wrist feat. Tory Lanez (Official Video)

Catch NGHTMRE on The Portal Tour

2/22 – BROOMFIELD, CO – 1ST BANK CENTER

2/25 – ST. LOUIS, MO – THE PAGEANT

2/26 – TULSA, OK – CAIN’S BALLROOM

2/27 – AUSTIN, TX – EMO’S

2/28 – DALLAS, TX – SOUTHSIDE BALLROOM

2/29 – HOUSTON, TX – STEREO LIVE

3/5 – SAN DIEGO, CA – SOMA

3/6 – LOS ANGELES, CA – HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM

3/7 – LOS ANGELES, CA – HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM

3/9 – SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA – FREMONT THEATER

3/10 – SACRAMENTO, CA – ACE OF SPADES

3/11 – SANTA CRUZ, CA – THE CATALYST

3/12 – FRESNO, CA – RAINBOW BALLROOM

3/13 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – BILL GRAHAM CIVIC CENTER

3/14 – TACOMA, WA – THE TACOMA DOME

Photo via Rukes.com