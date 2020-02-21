Billie Eilish just released her 007 theme “No Time To Die” — and she wasted no time in hitting No. 1.





With this, Billie scores her first No. 1 single in the UK, as the first woman and youngest artist to bring a James Bond theme to the top. First week units total 90,000, including 10.6 million streams, marking the all-time biggest opening week for a Bond movie theme. In addition, Billie has achieved over one billion streams across the UK with her stunning discography.

“No Time To Die” was produced by Billie’s brother FINNEAS alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr.

Eilish is on a hot streak, also winning “Best International Female” at the 2020 Brit Awards.

“No Time To Die” is out now via Interscope/Universal.

Listen here!

Billie Eilish – No Time To Die

Source: Billboard | Photo via Coachella