The last twelve months or so for Seven Lions have been a period of collaboration. Putting out new songs with Jason Ross, Dimibo, Above & Beyond, Excision & Wooli, Mitis, Wooli & Trivecta, Crystal Skies, Kill The Noise, and Slander & Dabin, it’s been a while since it’s just been him on a track.





Today, Seven Lions releases his new song “Only Now” featuring Tyler Graves and proves that he is still the king of melodic dubstep. Graves’ voice is powerfully emotional and perfectly suited to the genre, providing that all-too-necessary female component that invariably takes melodic dubstep songs up to that next level.

With a dizzying blend of beautiful melody, familiar bass, and a dazzling rhythm, Seven Lions has dropped another classic in the making. You can listen to “Only Now” below, out now on his own Ophelia Records.

SEVEN LIONS TOUR DATES:

MAR 19 – Ophelia Showcase Miami Music Week – Miami, FL

MAR 20 – Beyond Wonderland – San Bernardino, CA

APR 3 – Phoenix Lights – Chandler, AZ

APR 9 – Ophelia Records Atlanta Showcase – Atlanta, GA

APR 18 – UBBI DUBBI Festival – Arlington, TX

JUN 13 – Bonnaroo Music Festival – Manchester, TN

JUN 20 – Escapade Music Festival – Ottawa, Canada

JUL 31 – Osheaga Music Festival – Montréal, Canada

Photo via Rukes.com