BlackGummy and EDDIE just teamed up for a new house banger called “Double-Take” that will have you doing the exact same thing. Across four and a half minutes, it’s filled with the sort of forward-thinking house and techno vibes that fans have come to know and expect from mau5trap. Hard kicks, suspenseful synths, intricate sound design — this one has it all.





Listen below and get the new single here.