Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist has almost become as powerful as the platform itself. Though not nearly the largest Spotify editorial playlist (RapCaviar has almost 4x the amount of followers, dance playlist mint has nearly 2 million more), the power of the NMF playlist is undeniable.





As with many things as we move into 2020, the playlist has received a major facelift from the streaming platform, with a new logo and color scheme, and major advertisements in Times Square in New York City, Downtown Los Angeles, and Yonge & Dundas Square in Toronto.

“I think Spotify has become known for a lot of these brands that have almost become as important as the brand Spotify overall,” Sarah Patellos, business lead, artist & label services at Spotify, tells Billboard in an interview. “I think you’ve seen that with Rap Caviar, it’s taken a life of its own, same thing with Viva Latino and Hot Country that have both given us opportunity to connect with a specific audience. New Music Friday has almost become one of these brands on its own, but we never did a proper relaunch or proper rebranding of it, so this is an opportunity to bring that to market.”

Though largely just a cosmetic update, it shows Spotify’s commitment to its human-curated playlists, like NMF, Rap Caviar, Hot Country, and Viva Latino, which have all received updates over the past couple years.

via Billboard