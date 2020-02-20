The day is finally here – the EDC lineup is being revealed live on Night Owl Radio by none other than Insomniac Events founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella, as it has been for years.





UPDATE: We just found out that Love Regenerator, the new project from Calvin Harris, appears to be playing EDC 2020 as well!

This years festival’s will mark its tenth year in Las Vegas, creating a world for festivalgoers from around the globe to reside in. Headliners will get to experience nightly fireworks, unique stages, interactive art installations plus so much more from dusk till dawn. The theme this year is kineticZEN.

“This year, we celebrate mindfulness with kineticZEN,” says Rotella. “Anything that fuels our focus and helps us achieve balance is our zen. For some people, that could be dancing, working out, going for a bike ride or a long drive, or just chilling on the beach and taking in a beautiful sunset. […] Life is full of opportunities for reflection, and in those moments we can visualize the world we want to create for ourselves and for each other.”

As we go through Night Owl Radio tonight, we’ll be updating this list live with names as their tracks are played in the mix! The full lineup will be revealed tomorrow.

Disclaimer: our list derived from the Night Owl broadcast might not be 100% correct, and it does NOT contain all names playing the festival. It’s more than likely we missed some.

EDC 2020 goes down May 15-17. Passes for the 18+ EDC Las Vegas 2020 are sold out. Headliners can join the waitlist for GA, GA+ and VIP passes here.

EDC LINEUP REVEAL

bassPOD

LSDREAM

Herobust

Wooli

Peekaboo

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Spag Heddy

Andy C

Dimension

Pendulum

Space Jesus

The Prototypes

Muzz

Maduk

Dillinja

wasteLAND

Code Black

Da Tweekaz

Wildstylez

Sound Rush

TNT (Technoboy & Tuneboy)

Adrenalize

Wasted Penguinz

Coone

Radical Redemption

SAYMYNAME

Warface

Mrotek

Darren Styles

Ben Nicky

Gammer

Tweekacore

DJ Mad Dog

Deadly Guns

quantumVALLEY

Stan Kolev

Ilan Bluestone

Jason Ross

Andrew Bayer

Markus Schulz

Abraxis (Seven Lions + Dimibo)

Vini Vici

Ahmed Romel

Alessandra Roncone

Aly & Fila

Paul van Dyk

Kai Tracid

Gouryella

Pathfinders

Billy Gillies

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Key4050

circuitGROUNDS

SNAKEHIPS

Rezz

Droeloe

Jauz

Oliver Heldens

CamelPhat

i_o

Martin Garrix

NWYR

Borgore

Yellow Claw

Kayzo

Blanke

Excision

Sikdope

stereoBLOOM

Redlight

Eli Brown

Omnom

Wongo

Westend

Volac

Golf Clap

DUSTYCLOUD

Sonny Fodera

Moon Boots

J. Worra

Eliminate

ATLiens

ZIA

FRQ NCY

Dr Fresch

neonGARDEN

Ilario Alicante

Reinier Zonneveld

Len Faki

Boris Brejcha

Patrick Topping

Ann Clue

Maceo PLex

Denis Sulta

Gonima

DJ Seinfeld

Richie Hawtin

Sven Vath

Joseph Capriati

ANNA

skyLAB

Franky Wah

Danny Tenaglia

Weiss

Illyus

Max Chapman

Bontan

Solardo

Kidnap

Latmun

Friend Within

Sosa UK

Paul Woolford

Detlef

Lee Foss

cosmicMEADOW

GG Magree

Gryffin

Madeon

Louis The Child

Whethan

Major Lazer

Boys Noize

Born Dirty

Knife Party

Walker & Royce

Dombresky

Throttle

Jauz

Yolanda Be Cool

Fisher

Wax Motif

HI-LO

1788-L

Anna Lunoe

Yung Bae

Said The Sky

Gammer

JVNA

Zedd

Graves

kineticFIELD

Elephante

The Chainsmokers

Galantis

Gryffin

Lost Kings

Loud Luxury

Alesso

Don Diablo

CID

Tiesto

KSHMR

ARTY

Nicky Romero

Alan Walker

R3hab

Vini Vici

W&W

David Guetta

Photo via Marc Van Der Aa for Insomniac Events