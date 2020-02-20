The day is finally here – the EDC lineup is being revealed live on Night Owl Radio by none other than Insomniac Events founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella, as it has been for years.
UPDATE: We just found out that Love Regenerator, the new project from Calvin Harris, appears to be playing EDC 2020 as well!
This years festival’s will mark its tenth year in Las Vegas, creating a world for festivalgoers from around the globe to reside in. Headliners will get to experience nightly fireworks, unique stages, interactive art installations plus so much more from dusk till dawn. The theme this year is kineticZEN.
“This year, we celebrate mindfulness with kineticZEN,” says Rotella. “Anything that fuels our focus and helps us achieve balance is our zen. For some people, that could be dancing, working out, going for a bike ride or a long drive, or just chilling on the beach and taking in a beautiful sunset. […] Life is full of opportunities for reflection, and in those moments we can visualize the world we want to create for ourselves and for each other.”
As we go through Night Owl Radio tonight, we’ll be updating this list live with names as their tracks are played in the mix! The full lineup will be revealed tomorrow.
Disclaimer: our list derived from the Night Owl broadcast might not be 100% correct, and it does NOT contain all names playing the festival. It’s more than likely we missed some.
EDC 2020 goes down May 15-17. Passes for the 18+ EDC Las Vegas 2020 are sold out. Headliners can join the waitlist for GA, GA+ and VIP passes here.
EDC LINEUP REVEAL
EDC Las Vegas 2020 LINEUP REVEAL!
The time has come to tune in for the #EDCLV2020 Lineup Reveal! ⚡️🌼🎡 We'll be playing a snippet of a song from each artist on the lineup, so leave your best guesses! We’ll be watching. 👀
Posted by Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) on Tuesday, February 18, 2020
bassPOD
- LSDREAM
- Herobust
- Wooli
- Peekaboo
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Spag Heddy
- Andy C
- Dimension
- Pendulum
- Space Jesus
- The Prototypes
- Muzz
- Maduk
- Dillinja
wasteLAND
- Code Black
- Da Tweekaz
- Wildstylez
- Sound Rush
- TNT (Technoboy & Tuneboy)
- Adrenalize
- Wasted Penguinz
- Coone
- Radical Redemption
- SAYMYNAME
- Warface
- Mrotek
- Darren Styles
- Ben Nicky
- Gammer
- Tweekacore
- DJ Mad Dog
- Deadly Guns
quantumVALLEY
- Stan Kolev
- Ilan Bluestone
- Jason Ross
- Andrew Bayer
- Markus Schulz
- Abraxis (Seven Lions + Dimibo)
- Vini Vici
- Ahmed Romel
- Alessandra Roncone
- Aly & Fila
- Paul van Dyk
- Kai Tracid
- Gouryella
- Pathfinders
- Billy Gillies
- Giuseppe Ottaviani
- Key4050
circuitGROUNDS
- SNAKEHIPS
- Rezz
- Droeloe
- Jauz
- Oliver Heldens
- CamelPhat
- i_o
- Martin Garrix
- NWYR
- Borgore
- Yellow Claw
- Kayzo
- Blanke
- Excision
- Sikdope
stereoBLOOM
- Redlight
- Eli Brown
- Omnom
- Wongo
- Westend
- Volac
- Golf Clap
- DUSTYCLOUD
- Sonny Fodera
- Moon Boots
- J. Worra
- Eliminate
- ATLiens
- ZIA
- FRQ NCY
- Dr Fresch
neonGARDEN
- Ilario Alicante
- Reinier Zonneveld
- Len Faki
- Boris Brejcha
- Patrick Topping
- Ann Clue
- Maceo PLex
- Denis Sulta
- Gonima
- DJ Seinfeld
- Richie Hawtin
- Sven Vath
- Joseph Capriati
- ANNA
skyLAB
- Franky Wah
- Danny Tenaglia
- Weiss
- Illyus
- Max Chapman
- Bontan
- Solardo
- Kidnap
- Latmun
- Friend Within
- Sosa UK
- Paul Woolford
- Detlef
- Lee Foss
cosmicMEADOW
- GG Magree
- Gryffin
- Madeon
- Louis The Child
- Whethan
- Major Lazer
- Boys Noize
- Born Dirty
- Knife Party
- Walker & Royce
- Dombresky
- Throttle
- Jauz
- Yolanda Be Cool
- Fisher
- Wax Motif
- HI-LO
- 1788-L
- Anna Lunoe
- Yung Bae
- Said The Sky
- Gammer
- JVNA
- Zedd
- Graves
kineticFIELD
- Elephante
- The Chainsmokers
- Galantis
- Gryffin
- Lost Kings
- Loud Luxury
- Alesso
- Don Diablo
- CID
- Tiesto
- KSHMR
- ARTY
- Nicky Romero
- Alan Walker
- R3hab
- Vini Vici
- W&W
- David Guetta
Photo via Marc Van Der Aa for Insomniac Events