Nearly two years ago, Facebook began offering Top Fan badges to users who most interacted with their favorite pages on the platform. Now, Spotify is awarding artists’ most dedicated fans by naming them Top Fans, as well.


Over the past week, Spotify has been sending out notifications to users and telling them that they are in the top 1-3% of fans for a certain artist. Like Facebook, the only way to receive a notification/email that you’re a Top Fan is… to be a Top Fan.

These designations are based entirely on data, so if you want that digital badge of honor, get streaming.