The amount of electronic producers who have begun incorporating live instrumental elements into not only their productions but also their live performances has skyrocketed over the past decade. As DJ fees increase along with budget size and people who are willing to pay higher prices for tickets, performers have gotten more bold with how they tour.





Sullivan King, Trivecta, San Holo, and Dabin tour with guitars; Lido tours with a fully custom live set up including drums and pads; others like Jai Wolf, Louis The Child, or Black Tiger Sex Machine tour with other sorts of live trigger hardware.

Alison Wonderland tours with a cello, Said The Sky plays piano on his live sets and on Illenium’s tour — now, the two are set to collaborate on one of Alison’s songs with both of their talents in full view.

It does indeed slap 😭🔥 https://t.co/7jrbU4hJXe — Said The Sky (@SaidTheSky) February 25, 2020

The last original we got from Alison Wonderland was nearly a year ago, and we’ve definitely missed her. It’s been nearly half a year for Said The Sky, too, and we feel the same way. Hopefully we get this and other new music from Alison soon.

Photo via Marc Van der Aa for Insomniac Events