Excision is starting off the week with some incredibly bass heavy news!





Since tickets for Bass Canyon go on sale next Wednesday, he’s letting fans in on a very special b2b headline set: Excision b2b Illenium. Last year, the two took the decks together for the first time at Lost Lands, complete with a collaborative premiere, and soon Bass Canyon will experience the madness as well.

Bass Canyon goes down August 28 – 30 at The Gorge in Washington. A month later, Excision’s prehistoric brainchild Lost Lands takes place over September 25 – 27 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. Tickets are going on sale soon, so stay tuned for more details to follow.

Together, Excision and Illenium have released “Gold (Stupid Love)” and we’re betting there’s plenty more where that came from.

Excision b2b Illenium @ Bass Canyon