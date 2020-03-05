Just as there’s an art to DJing, there’s an art to playing b2b with fellow artists — and Ekali is here to set the record straight.





It seems b2b sets are all the rage lately — Excision b2b Illenium, DJ Snake b2b Malaa, deadmau5 b2b Eric Prydz — we could go on and on. Because every DJ has their own unique style, it makes these special performances all the more exciting to watch as the artists play off each other.

When it comes to b2b sets, there’s an unspoken etiquette to follow. Being that Ekali has gone b2b with 1788-L, Quix, and many others, he has a wealth of knowledge to share.

Ekali’s top 3 rules — keep your hands on your side of the mixer; ask for an extra song if you want one, but allow your b2b parter to do the same; and if they’re on a roll — let them have their moment. And, don’t forget to reset the fx!

Take it from one of the best of the best! See below.

Ekali Talks DJ B2B Etiquette

Dj B2B etiquette #1 keep ur hands on ur side of the mixer. If you try to mix my songs in for me Ill bitchsmack ur hand #2 if you want an extra song say so. But allow your homie to do the same when they want to #3 if theyre on a roll, take a back seat youll have ur moment — Ekali 🥀 (@EkaliMusic) March 4, 2020

Oh and for fucks sake reset the fx button to off after you’re done using it — Ekali 🥀 (@EkaliMusic) March 4, 2020

Also, Ekali b2b Alison Wonderland???

#4 do not mix music only mix silence including such hits like “John cage 4’33”

#5 do not move

#6 do not pass go

#7 do no collect $200

#8 do not look at the decks

#9 do not speak to the decks — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) March 4, 2020

Photo via Brittany NO FOMO