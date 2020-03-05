One of the most anticipated albums of the past couple years is finally, finally getting released. JOYRYDE’s debut album Brave was announced in 2018 but faced delays from its original November 2018 release date due to “mostly technical reasons.”





Now, seventeen months later, the English DJ/producer has announced: “I’m finished.”

Last year, we received album singles in the forms of “IM GONE,” “YUCK,” “MADDEN,” and “SELECTA 19” so it’s not like the whole year was a wash. But now, it seems we’re finally on the verge of receiving the whole kit and caboodle and we could not be more excited.

Stay tuned for more updates on further singles and release date.

Photo via Rukes.com