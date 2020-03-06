Home

Another event cancellation, KSHMR’s KARMA event in Mumbai has been postponed.


In a video message to fans, KSHMR announces his dismay at the decision, though he understands the decision and remains optimistic for a new date. The event was originally also created to benefit Saturday Art Class, a charity organization that “intervenes in government, low-income aided schools, after school programs and shelters through teaching a formally structured art based curriculum that focuses on social and emotional learning, life skill development and character strengthening among children.”

“We will find a new date. It’s just being postponed,” KSHMR says. “In the meantime, I’m gonna make a personal donation to the Saturday Art Class so that we all have contributed for now until the real event can take place.”

Listen to KSHMR’s official statement below.

 

Photo via Rukes.com