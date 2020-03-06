Another event cancellation, KSHMR’s KARMA event in Mumbai has been postponed.





In a video message to fans, KSHMR announces his dismay at the decision, though he understands the decision and remains optimistic for a new date. The event was originally also created to benefit Saturday Art Class, a charity organization that “intervenes in government, low-income aided schools, after school programs and shelters through teaching a formally structured art based curriculum that focuses on social and emotional learning, life skill development and character strengthening among children.”

“We will find a new date. It’s just being postponed,” KSHMR says. “In the meantime, I’m gonna make a personal donation to the Saturday Art Class so that we all have contributed for now until the real event can take place.”

Listen to KSHMR’s official statement below.

INDIA – Sadly the KARMA event in Mumbai will be postponed bc of the coronavirus… We’re working to find a new date soon, sorry for this pic.twitter.com/z3dpfkzbdE — KSHМR (@KSHMRmusic) March 5, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com