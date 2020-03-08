If you love Calvin Harris‘ new project, get ready!





The producer has already put out a handful of new singles as Love Regenerator, and now he’s promising two more this week. First, he hit us with “Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)” and “CP-1,” then “The Power of Love II” and “Regenerate Love” dropped on Valentine’s Day.

Speaking on the new releases, he said:

I didn’t want to put it under my stage name that’s known. I started feeling almost negative connotations with that name. It’s not my name. My name is Adam. The fake name has been around for a long time and it’s served me well. It’s still around but there’s just a little bit of negativity from me creeping around that name. Let’s shepherd in a new little thing and see what happens with it.

He added:

I am now solely in the business, and have been for the last four years, of making music to make me feel good in the hope that it makes other people feel as good, or even just a little bit as good and improves their day.

So far, so good — because Love Regenerator music is an instant mood boost! Not only that, Harris looks happy as ever to be creating in studio.

See below and keep up with the project here.

More Love Regenerator Coming Soon

Photo via Mike Davies