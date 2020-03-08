Carnage Is Giving Away 1,000 Tickets to His Show for “Stranded Ravers” in Miami

Carnage to the rescue!





The DJ/producer has announced he’s giving away 1,000 free tickets to “stranded ravers” who were hoping to attend Ultra Music Festival in Miami this year.

As we all know, Ultra Miami has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. With the music festival — not to mention Miami Music Week — attracting tens of thousands of music fans from all over the globe, there’s undoubtedly going to many revelers out there still looking for a good time. That goes for DJs as well.

Thankfully, Carnage is throwing the Heavyweight World Rumble with Valentino Khan, GRAVEDGR, FuntCase and more on Saturday, March 21st — and he’s hooking up the free tickets!

Text (702) 718-2004 with a screenshot of your Ultra Miami confirmation for a chance at tickets.

More on the event here.

Carnage: Heavyweight World Rumble

Photo via Rukes.com