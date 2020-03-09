Flume Announces Three Nights At Red Rocks Celebrating Three Eras Of Flume Music

It’s been a long time since Flume’s debut, self-titled album came out in 2012 with instant classic tracks like “Holdin On” and “Stay Close.” Of course it was his “Tennis Court” remix in 2014 that truly brought Flume into the biggest limelight, but one of the arguable founders of future bass has done a lot, including a sophomore album in 2016, Skin, and his latest mixtape, Hi This Is Flume, released last year.





Now, the Australian artist is set to celebrate three eras of his career with a triple-header at Red Rocks in Colorado this summer, June 8, 9, and 10.

On Monday night I’ll be playing my current live show + doing a deep dive into music from my debut album, the remixes and early productions that got me started.

On Tuesday night I’ll be playing my current live show + will explore some of the deeper cuts off Skin and other production work I was doing for other artists around this record.

On Wednesday night I’ll be playing my current live show + parts of the mixtape I haven’t performed before + previewing new material.

The announcement for Flume & Friends 2020 was made this morning. Support will come from Cashmere Cat and Shlohmo (live); Mura Masa (DJ set), Clams Casino, and KUČKA; and Sophie and Toro Y Moi (DJ set), respectively.

Pre-sale begins March 18 at 10am MT(3-day ticket pre-sale), 11am MT (single day ticket pre-sale). Sign up here.

Flume & Friends 2020 3 nights celebrating 3 eras of Flume music June 8-10 | Red Rocks Sign up for presale at https://t.co/Iqdj4sTrw1 pic.twitter.com/TmangB3UmP — Flume (@flumemusic) March 9, 2020

Photo via Michael Emery Hecker for Westword