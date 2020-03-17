Alesso Claps Back at Fan Who Wants the “Old Alesso” Back

Artists are using this time of social distancing as an opportunity to connect with their loyal followers online. Unfortunately, Alesso had a recent interaction with a fan that was less than ideal.





When opening up a Q&A on Instagram, Alesso was hit with a question asking something along the lines of when the “old” Alesso would return to his progressive roots. This didn’t sit too well with the superstar DJ/producer.

“If my latest single isn’t like my old stuff, I can’t help you bro,” he clapped back.

Anyone familiar with Alesso’s work will recall his 2019 PROGRESSO mixtape, a nod to the genre’s golden age, which included three full-on progressive tracks. The EP was followed up by a wave of house, dance and big room singles — for Alesso, variety has been key.

Many DJ/producers face this similar, ongoing struggle with fans who want to hear music that sounds more like their “old” stuff. However, if every DJ put out the same old material, there’d be no new material — no innovation.

We’re all for artists putting out the music they want to make.

