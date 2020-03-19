The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has forced much of the world to stay home. For many people living under the rules of social distancing or self-quarantine, the only form of human interaction and entertainment is online.





This signals an expected boost in media streaming — music, movies, television and more — which is expected to increase by 60 percent, according to a new study by Nielsen. It’s predicted that music streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify will see a significant increase in streaming and subscriptions at this time.

Leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans already favored streaming. During the third quarter of 2019, Nielsen reported the average person spent nearly half of their day consuming media — and that was well before people were encouraged to stay home.

Nielsen explains its research:

Media consumption in the U.S. is already at historical highs. As reported in the most recent Nielsen Total Audience report, Americans are already spending just shy of 12 hours each day with media platforms. What’s more, three-fourths of U.S. consumers are broadening their media options with streaming subscriptions and TV-connected devices.

H/T: Digital Music News | Source: Nielsen