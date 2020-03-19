One of the first festivals to assure fans it was still going on as scheduled is one of the final events to finally succumb to the spread of COVID-19 and announce it is postponed. Originally scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend in May, Movement Detroit will now be held September 11-13.





“Due to the developing COVID-19 restrictions and our ongoing communications with State and City officials, it is with a great sense of responsibility that we have rescheduled Movement 2020. […] We are receiving commitments from production teams and performing artists for the new dates and have been working around the clock to share some positive news we can all look forward to.”

Tickets for this year’s original date will remain valid for the new dates in September OR for the 2021 festival. Refunds will also be available for anyone who can’t attend either.

Read Movement’s full statement below.

Photo via Movement