Yesterday, Tchami hosted an Ask Me Anything on r/electronicmusic on Reddit, and revealed a number of things, particularly regarding his forthcoming debut album and some new collaborations. u/definitelynotaiko was kind enough to summarize some of the highlights.





We’ve already heard two singles from the album, “Proud” and “Ghosts,” and Tchami revealed there will be a total of 12 tracks on the record, but he might add another due to “the situation we are experiencing in the world right now.”

The album will be called Year Zero, and will contain a Tchami x Zhu collaboration.

Outside of the album, collaborations with JOYRYDE and Oliver Heldens are also confirmed. The JOYRYDE collab will be outside of his own debut album, Brave, as well.

Photo via Rukes.com