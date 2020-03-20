Ultra Music Festival is going to look a lot different this year…





Following the news that Ultra Miami 2020 would be postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus concerns, organizers promised a “digital online Ultra experience as soon as possible” — and it’s going down this weekend.

Some of Ultra Miami’s headliners will take over SiriusXM for a virtual audio music festival experience all weekend long. The new lineup is stacked with Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Afrojack and more. Plus, Ultra Classic sets from Zedd, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, Carl Cox and Kygo.

SiriusXM’s UMF Radio channel will launch on Friday, March 20 at 5pm ET and will air through Monday, March 23 on Channel 52, on satellite radios, and on the SiriusXM app.

According to the press release, ticket holders will receive an email offering access to SiriusXM’s UMF Radio and its other programming.

View the full lineup below.

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival (all times in EST)

Friday, March 20

5:00 – 6:30 PM: Carl Cox

6:30 – 7:30 PM: Kygo (Ultra Classic Set)

7:30 – 8:00 PM: Above & Beyond

8:00 – 9:00 PM: Zedd (Ultra Classic Set)

9:00 – 10:00 PM: Afrojack

10:00 – 11:00 PM: Martin Garrix

11:00 -12:00 AM: Major Lazer

Saturday, March 21st

2:00 – 3:00 PM: Tommie Sunshine

3:00 – 4:00 PM: Frank WAlker

4:00 – 5:30 PM: Carl Cox (Ultra Classic Set)

5:30 – 6:30 PM: Malaa

6:30 – 7:30 PM: Lost Frequencies

7:30 – 8:30 PM: The Chainsmokers (Ultra Classic Set)

8:30 – 9:30 PM: Oliver Heldens

9:30 – 10:45 PM: Marshmello (Ultra Classic Set)

10:45 – 11:45 PM: David Guetta

Sunday, March 22nd

2:00 – 3:00 PM: Ruben de Ronde

3:00 – 4:00 PM: Tritonal

4:00 – 5:00 PM: Fedde Le Grand

5:00 – 6:00 PM: Nicky Romero

6:00 – 7:00 PM: Andrew Rayel

7:00 – 9:00 PM: Armin van Buuren