With the mass quarantine happening right now, there’s no better time for DJs to jump on a live stream. One event, however, is going the extra mile in attempts to set the world record for longest DJ set.





Over the next two weeks (now through April 4th), resident DJs of the Temple of the Lost Future are throwing down on live stream, only taking turns to wash their hands, consume meals, and visit the restroom. It’s all taking place at the Cultural Center in Milan, Italy.

During the live event, several Italian and international artists will come together with promoters from all over the world to share how the coronavirus is changing their lives, art, and professions. Some of the confirmed participants include: Enrico Sangiuliano, Animistic Beliefs, Nerone, Lele Sacchi, Neil Landstrumm, and Fabrizio Rat.

Apparently only three core DJs will carry the performance throughout the two week period.

Tune in live here and check out the official Facebook event page here.