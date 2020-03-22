Diplo has been live streaming all week long and his buddy Dillon Francis couldn’t resist joining in on the fun!





The set below, “Coronight Fever,” features both superstar DJs in their element, spinning in the living room by candlelight with more audio/visual stimulation than they know what to do with. The jam session runs just over two hours, featuring nothing but 100% quality house music and two bold personalities.

“The world is at your fingertips,” Diplo said of his current Corona World Tour.

There’s no better time to be tuning into live DJ sets with the coronavirus quarantine happening now. Just a quick scroll through your average social media feed has more conflicts than a festival lineup.

Watch Diplo and Dillon Francis in action here! Also, be sure to keep your eyes on Diplo’s account for more.

Coronight Fever: Dillon Francis b2b Diplo

Photo via Rukes.com