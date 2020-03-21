For DJ/producers everywhere, it’s an opportune time to get in the studio and Martin Garrix is taking full advantage. He recently jumped on live stream to show fans what he’s been working on — his new ID with John Martin, which is a gorgeous work in progress.





Garrix News shares the following in the post below: “Martin previewed a new track on his livestream today. He said it is a collaboration with @johnmartinofficial and was written together with @albinnedler @iambonn and @michelzitron.”

During the live stream session, Garrix revealed he’s still working on the drop and they’re planning on re-recording some vocals. He also admitted his team might be “pissed” that he’s already given away too much.

Whenever he hits the stage again, fans can expect to hear this collaboration as the show’s outro.

Until then, listen to the preview right here. Are you loving it?

Martin Garrix x John Martin