Rihanna‘s nonprofit organization — the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) — is stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic with a $5 million donation.





The grants are going directly to Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, and World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, among other organizations battling the crisis.

Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation said: “Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.”

CLF supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world. With the voices of Rihanna and her fans, CLF also engages in global advocacy with the goal of improving the quality of life for young people everywhere.

Source: Billboard

Photo via celebrityabc