DJs aren’t touring, which means large portions of managers’ and agents’ monthly income has also taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paradigm Talent Agency, which represents Bassnectar, 12th Planet, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, Dillon Francis, and more, has just announced massive cuts to stay afloat.





According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, about a hundred or more of its 600-plus employees will be laid off, and payroll will be reduced for its remaining employees. The report states that the cuts will not solely impact the music division of the company.

Paradigm hopes it will be able to hire back all the employees that it cuts once the economy gets to a more stable place. In the meantime, CEO Sam Gores said “that he would made every effort to provide impacted individuals with needs including healthcare.”