SoundCloud x Twitch is the collaboration creators need right now.





With the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), SoundCloud is especially aware of the hard times that have fallen on musicians everywhere. That’s why the platform is linking up with Twitch for live video streaming capabilities.

In the statement below, SoundCloud explains:

To help you keep your career on track, we’re partnering with Twitch so all SoundCloud Pro, SoundCloud Premier and Repost by SoundCloud creators can start earning money from their Twitch streams by fast-tracking Affiliate status. Now, wherever you’re social distancing, you can still connect to millions of fans IRL and get paid for your work.

To get started, set up your Twitch account, fill out this form, and customize your settings. SoundCloud has a more in-depth article on checking tech, connecting with fans, getting paid, and other helpful tips — see here.

Source: SoundCloud