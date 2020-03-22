Lightning in a Bottle will not be offering refunds for its 2020 installment. The music festival was recently canceled in light of the coronavirus outbreak and organizers finally have some answers for hopeful attendees.





“Dear LIB community — We realize everyone is anxious about the status of LIB and the availability of refunds,” the festival opens up in a statement. “Here is what we can tell you definitively.”

The statement below via Festive Owl outlines the following:

The 2020 edition of Lightning in a Bottle is cancelled

Unfortunately, no refunds will be issued

Future payments on layaway plans will be suspended

Pandemics are not covered under the festival’s insurance

Entire office/crew is laid off, putting hundreds of people out of work

“Nobody saw this pandemic coming and unfortunately it has left the future of Lightning in a Bottle in an extremely precarious position, but we have every intention of finding our way through this mess and doing what is right for our fans and community.”

The festival was set to take place over Memorial Day Weekend, May 20 – 25 at Buena Vista Lake, CA.

Read the full statement below and get more info here.

Lightning in a Bottle will not offer refunds for the 2020 cancellation, but the festival will attempt a return in 2021. pic.twitter.com/p6wZnI706a — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) March 22, 2020

Photo via Jessica Bernstein Photography