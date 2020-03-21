Music festival season is going down online — and Beyond Wonderland has a totally stacked virtual rave-a-thon in store for electronic dance music fans everywhere!





The Insomniac live stream event began yesterday and continues tonight, Friday March 20th and Saturday March 21st featuring a killer lineup and some very special guests. Dr. Fresch, Kill The Noise, Jack Beats, Mija, Party Favor, SVDDEN DEATH and more will soon take over.

The post below gives details for tuning in:

Who’s ready to RAVE?! Join us in Wonderland from the comfort of your own home! The #BeyondWonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon takes over this Friday & Saturday from 8 pm – 12 am PT, streaming LIVE with some of your favorite DJs on YouTube + Twitch.

Get locked in and use #VirtualBeyond to connect with your fellow Headliners dancing from home! TUNE IN HERE!

Don’t forget, Beyond Wonderland IRL is rescheduled for June 19th and 20th.

Beyond Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Photo via Rukes.com