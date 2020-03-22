REZZ x VOYD? Yes, please!





Bass lovers everywhere will appreciate the following tweet, in which REZZ reveals she and SVDDEN DEATH aka VOYD are working on a collaboration together. Both projects thrive in the darkness, so we can’t wait to hear what comes out of this.

Most recently, REZZ released “Into the Abyss,” a collaboration with Zeds Dead and SVDDEN DEATH dropped “Crusade” with Marshmello. It’s one high profile collab after another for these artists — but this is an absolute dream combo.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as this progresses…

I sent @svddendeathdub something to collaborate on w/ me specific for his VOYD proj and he’s down for it So that’s good — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) March 22, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com