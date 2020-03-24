The status of Lollapalooza this year is uncertain. Scheduled for Jul 30 – Aug 2, it’s at the edge of a lot of local government’s mandatory quarantine protocols. Right around now, the lineup would be announced and tickets would go on sale, but the festival has just delayed both.





“Right around this time every year, we come together to celebrate the announcement of another incredible Lollapalooza lineup,” the festival said in a statement posted to social media. “For now, we are at home, taking care of each other, listening to music, and dreaming of summertime in Chicago.” It came attached with a 4-minute recap of past festival footage.

The statement continued: “While we stay in close contact with local officials, we are well underway with planning for Lolla to take place as soon as it’s safe for us all to be together in Grant Park. We will provide updates as soon as we can.”

So for now, we don’t know if Lollapalooza is going to happen this summer. With less and less time to sell tickets the longer it delays, the festival is put into a precarious position — it didn’t sell out until two days before doors opened in 2019. (General admission and GA+ tickets for Saturday were the first to sell out in April that year.) Though with so many festivals out of the game this summer, whenever it does open up ticket sales, if it does, they’re likely to get scooped up quicker than usual.

