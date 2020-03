It’s been over two years since ODESZA last dropped a NO.SLEEP mix, since before their A Moment Apart album was out, in fact. But that changes this morning, with the release of Mix 12.





Like mixes in the past, this delves into all sides of the duo along with a litany of friends and colleagues who help to create the specific atmosphere they’ve cultivated over to many years.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra