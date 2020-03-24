While we wait for deadmau5 to set up some sort of streaming event during the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s got new music on the way for us in the form of new BSOD!





For those not in the know, BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) is Deadmau5’s legendary collaborative project with Steve Duda, the creator of Serum, the most-used synthesizer plugin in the world. The duo has played one-off DJ sets randomly here and there over the years, but they haven’t released a track together since “Super Breakfast” in 2013.

Deadmau5 announced the new collaboration this morning, due for release on April 10. No track title as of yet, but stay tuned!

Listen to their last collaboration below.

Photo via Rukes.com