Another year, another Top 100 Clubs list from DJ Mag. Though clubs across the country are shutting doors at record pace now due to COVID-19, we still honor these bastions of sound and escapism in times of trouble.





Green Valley celebrates its third year in a row at #1, becoming the first club to achieve such a feat. It also took the top spot in 2013 and 2015. Echostage again ranks as the highest club in the US, at #3.

See the top 10 below and check out the full 2020 Top 100 Clubs results here, and see how you can support nightclubs and music venues during the coronavirus pandemic here.

1. Green Valley

2. Hi Ibiza (+2)

3. Echostage

4. Ushuaia Ibiza

5. Printworks (+4)

6. Bootshaus (+2)

7. Papaya Club

8. Berghain

9. Zouk Singapore

10. Octagon Seoul

via DJ Mag | Image via Green Valley