No one could reasonably see COVID-19 having any positive effects on the music industry, but in the darkness, there are some small benefits. Touring artists, some on the road for 5+ years with hardly a break, are finally getting the rest they need and the chance to sit down and make some new music without distractions. Among them is NGHTMRE, who posted yesterday about the stresses of touring and his debut album.





NGHTMRE estimates he’s done something close to 700 shows over the last five years of touring (140 shows a year, 2.69 shows a week every week, on average). But while he says all the shows have left good memories, they’ve also caused him intense physical and mental exhaustion.

“Especially these last few months I’ve been mentally, physically, and emotionally drained,” he admits. “The hardest thing for me as an artist has always been saying no to shows. I just love the energy and the music and all of you so much. But being on the road that much takes a toll over time.⁣ I haven’t been home with a few weeks off to rest in 5 years!”

As previously mentioned, this time in quarantine will allow artists like NGHTMRE to rest and recuperate, while diving into their creative sides more than ever. For him, that means working on an album.

I am going to write an album. I had decided to do this back in January and had planned some major time off for myself to recover and focus on writing. I’m excited to spend days and nights in the studio and really create a cohesive piece of art for myself and for you guys. ⁣I think the rest and recovery time will really help improve my creative flow.⁣⁣

This will be his debut artist album. NGHTMRE last EP was NGHTMRE, Pt. II in 2017.