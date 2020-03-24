This past weekend, Beyond Wonderland hosted a virtual Rave-A-Thon with tons of artists including Joyryde, Wax Motif, Kill The Noise, Dr. Fresch, and more, as well as Drezo.





Drezo played early in the night on Saturday, but easily had one of the best sets of the weekend. Over the course of his 30-minute mix, he mixed in his own unique variety of hard, dark bass house and techno, including a remix of “Blood” by Illenium featuring Foy Vance.

He drops it right at the end of his set, a blistering cacophony of his iconic deep bass synths and thick kicks. It’s groovy as all hell and makes excellent use of Vance’s vocals.

You can check out his full set below, and listen to the remix at 26:10.