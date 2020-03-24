The music industry is undergoing hard times due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and Germany’s GEMA is stepping up to help songwriters and composers everywhere.





According to the official GRAMMYs website, the performing right organization GEMA is addressing financial woes with a $43 million emergency fund. The first phase intended for composers and lyricists who also act as performers experiencing a hit from canceled shows and tours, and the second phase toward songwriters in need of financial support.

GEMA CEO Dr. Harald Heker said:

It is already foreseeable that the economic consequences of the corona pandemic will be devastating for the entire creative industry. GEMA will use all available means to support its existentially threatened members as best [we can] to cushion the economically catastrophic effects for our customers.

Last week, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched its own COVID-19 Relief Fund — more here and donate.

GEMA in 2 Minutes

Source: GRAMMY.com