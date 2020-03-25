This past Friday and Saturday night, fans from over 100 countries as well as cities throughout the US tuned in to Insomniac Events’ YouTube channel from 8pm to midnight to experience the first-ever Beyond Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon. The lobby of Insomniac’s LA headquarters was transformed into a fully themed Wonderland stage—decked out with effects, lighting and lasers—while a small livestream crew captured performances by 4B, Audien, Dr. Fresch, Drezo, Elephante, Jack Beats, JOYRYDE, JSTJR, Kill The Noise, Loud Luxury, Mija, MONXX, Party Favor, SAYMYNAME, Schade, SVDDEN DEATH, and Wax Motif. According to a press release from Insomniac, the total event drew over 3.5 million views.





“The energy that came from everyone who tuned in from around the world was unlike like anything I’ve ever witnessed in the 25 years of me starting Insomniac,” said Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella. “Fans of all ages, families with their kids and grandparents, friends connecting through FaceTime across the globe, all throwing raves in their bedrooms. There was so much love coming from all different directions. We’re now planning a calendar of Rave-A-Thons that I’ll personally announce very soon.”

After the 10th annual Beyond Wonderland SoCal was rescheduled for June 19 and 20 due to the effects of the global pandemic, Rotella took to his Instagram and announced that the company would be creating a “virtual rave” during the original weekend dates so fans could still experience festival vibes while staying safe at home. Just a few days later, the lineup dropped on Beyond Wonderland’s Instagram.

Relive each performance below and stay tuned for more rave-a-thons in the future!