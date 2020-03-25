DJ D-Nice Hosts the Most Star-Studded Live Stream the World Has Ever Seen

When DJ D-Nice hopped on Instagram Live to host his “Social Distancing Dance Party,” he could have never anticipated such a massive response. The first day, a couple hundred people tuned in, then a couple thousand — and days later, his Saturday night “Club Quarantine” went viral.





Not only did his viewership reach beyond 100k at one time, his star-studded guest list included Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, Diddy, Oprah, Snoop Dogg, Bernie Sanders and many more. The positive response from celebrities and influencers brought even more attention to his live stream.

Following the broadcast, D-Nice followed up with some thoughts:

I had a tearful moment this morning after realizing that we all came together as a global community and danced while I played music in my living room. It was beautiful to experience and I’m truly humbled by the amount of love I’ve received. Thank you to everyone that supported me on this journey. Let’s continue to uplift each other as we get thru this dark time.

Watch some of the stream below, which undoubtedly broke some Instagram Live records.

DJ D-Nice’s “Club Quarantine”

Photo by Rukes

Source: The Washington Post